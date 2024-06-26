Modi trusts Birla's smile and micro-managing ability

Although a popular leader in Kota with his many philanthropic activities thrown in, he could never match the stature of state top leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gulab Chand Kataria and was never in contention for a bigger post in his home state.

Political sources say Birla's strength lies in his immaculate public relations. He has kept in touch with Modi and home minister Amit Shah since their days in Gujarat. And the story that he gave shelter to Amit Shah at his sprawling farmhouse in Rawatbhata when the CBI was turning the heat on him for his alleged role in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter, doesn’t seem to die down. It is said to be one of the reasons for their complete trust in him.

Birla was one of the back benchers during his first MP term and one who maintained a low-profile, but it did not matter to Modi and Shah when it came to choosing him.

Perhaps his ambition for the biggest role in his career emerged when he became close to former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who was the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha then. Some of his admirers in Kota say he is an efficient manager, can manage everything to the last detail and is loaded with money, which funds his charitable projects. Some others give him the sobriquet of being the “convenient guy,” who knows where and with whom to pull the strings.

But there are sceptics who say he has been chosen because he will toe the line of the government, and that there are doubts about his unbiasedness and non-partisanship in dealing with members of Opposition. They question whether he would uphold the spirit of democracy in the House after what he did in his last term as Speaker, expelling 146 Opposition candidates and allowing the passage of anti-people laws like three farm laws, three crime laws, anti-labour laws and the Telecom Act on privacy and cyber-security pass without any debates.

However, when he assumed charge in his first tenure, Birla was magnanimous as he gave equal opportunity to all MPs, especially the first-timers and women to voice their concerns. Many say he has handled disruptions adeptly, is mostly seen smiling even under pressure. And Modi referred to his smile, while congratulating him today, “ Your sweet smile keeps the entire house happy.”