Modi turns monk before judgement day as polls reach final lap; Rape-accused MP Prajwal Revanna returns

it Hello and a very good morning, dear readers! We are back to serve you (much like our politicians just prior to elections) with yet another edition of political theatre - DH's weekly roundup of major events from the world of politics. In a week that saw both a cyclone and a heatwave hit various parts the country, the political climate was bound to be tumultuous as well, as we slowly head towards the culmination of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

We have reached the business end of the festival of democracy, with the final phase of elections currently under way in 57 constituencies across 8 states and UTs. And of course, the usual jibes, banters, campaigns and gimmicks continued to take centre stage in the build up to phase 7. So without further ado, let's take a deep dive into the key happenings of the week: