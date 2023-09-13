Modi wants to make India a chipmaking superpower. Can he?

Reed, a natural leader with a genial manner, intends to use his connections within the tightknit chipmaking community. His assignment: lure about 300 foreign specialists from fabs in East Asia and Europe to come and live in rural Gujarat and build a complex from scratch. He is having to offer his new hires three times (“3x,” he says quietly) their current salaries. They will be “mirrored” by an equal number of Indian staff, who will eventually take the reins.