Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse agencies and try to 'bend' Constitution, says Congress' Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not expected to pay attention to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's words on the prevailing situation in violence-hit Manipur and he will "avoid" the northeastern state, "misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian Constitution".

The RSS chief on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn state must be considered with priority.