System once 'controlled' by Modi collapsing, he won't be PM in a year, says Rahul Gandhi

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Rahul Gandhi predicts Narendra Modi will not remain Prime Minister within a year due to systemic collapse and public pressure.
Key points
• Modi's imminent exit
Rahul Gandhi asserts that Narendra Modi will not be Prime Minister in a year, citing the collapse of the system he once controlled.
• Economic tsunami warning
Gandhi warns of a severe economic crisis, attributing it to the removal of India's protection system from the international economy by the BJP.
• Institutional revolt
He alleges that institutions like the Election Commission, intelligence agencies, and judiciary are revolting, providing information to him.
• Emergency risk
Gandhi suggests the BJP may impose an Emergency to suppress public pressure arising from economic distress and institutional dissent.
• Systemic control collapse
Modi is aware that the system he once controlled is now providing information about him and his cabinet to Gandhi.
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:59 IST