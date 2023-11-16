Modi would become third-time PM with bumper majority: Fadnavis

Mumbai: The people of India have made up their minds to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term and BJP would win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bumper majority, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“No matter how hard anyone tries, people have made up their minds to give Modi ji a third term,” Fadnavis told reporters during an informal interaction on Thursday.

Fadnavis, who has toured the Assembly poll-bound states, said that the response from the people has been good.

“Look at the result of Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra (where BJP has emerged as No 1)…in fact, let me tell you, people have made up their mind to give Modi ji a third term with bumper majority,” Fadnavis said.

The veteran BJP leader, who is an ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, scotched rumours that he would be contesting Lok Sabha polls and moving to national politics.

“I would be contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls…that too from Nagpur,” said Fadnavis, a five-time MLA, who currently represents the Nagpur South West seat.

Fadnavis, who is the architect of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP tri-party alliance, said that a lot of initiatives have been launched by the government in the state.