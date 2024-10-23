Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi, Xi endorse patrolling agreement; instruct resumption of SR Dialogue

In the meeting held on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Kazan, Modi underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 12:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 12:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaRussiaNarendra ModiXi JinpingBRICSGalwan Valley

Follow us on :

Follow Us