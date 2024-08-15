Modi's Independence Day address maps India's transformation in last 10 years: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP said on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address has mapped India's transformation in the last 10 years of his government and outlined the steps to make it a global powerhouse.

The BJP also cited B R Ambedkar's remarks at the constituent assembly to rebut the Congress' criticism of Modi's call for a uniform civil code as a "gross insult" to the makers of the Constitution.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi's address cast "a panoramic view of a radiant future on the horizon" and also instilled in Bharat the power of the unwavering belief that it can achieve the goal.