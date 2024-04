PM Modi's rally in UP sets political pulse racing

The prime minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha as polling was underway in a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. At the rally, PM Modi took a veiled dig at politicians Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, saying the shooting of the film "do shehzade ki jodi" is on but it has already been rejected by people. Here are some pictures from PM Modi's rally in Amroha.