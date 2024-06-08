Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Foreign dignitaries attending June 9 event

Ahead of PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled on June 9, a multi-layered security with five companies including paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The Delhi Police has said that since top leaders and dignitaries from various countries will also be attending the swearing-in ceremony, the national capital will on high alert on the day.
Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as The Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.
Outside the ring, the Delhi Police personnel will be deployed and paramilitary forces SWAT and NSG at the inner ring of the President's house.
A police officer said, "Around 2500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have been planned to be deployed around the venue."
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said that an order has been passed preventing flying of aerial platforms including paragliders, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, etc, which will come into effect on June 9 and will remain until June 11.
In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "IMPORTANT NOTICE regarding No-Fly Zone/Prohibition of certain flying objects in the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony."
Another officer said that snipers and armed police personnel will remain deployed on the routes of the dignitaries too and drones will be deployed at the strategic location.
The officer also said that several roads heading towards the central part of Delhi may be shut on Sunday or there may be traffic diversions. Checking will be enhanced at the borders of the national capital on Saturday.
Have a look below at the leaders who have been invited and are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony on June 9:
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received an invitation for the ceremony.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also received the invitation to the swearing-in ceremony.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is likely to be among the leaders who will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is likely to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth is likely to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.
President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan is likely to be among the leaders who will be attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.
