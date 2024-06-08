Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Foreign dignitaries attending June 9 event

Ahead of PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled on June 9, a multi-layered security with five companies including paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Delhi Police has said that since top leaders and dignitaries from various countries will also be attending the swearing-in ceremony, the national capital will on high alert on the day.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as The Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.