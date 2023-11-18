Mohan Katarki, joins International Law Association's Sea Protection Committee

Senior Advocate Mohan Katarki has been inducted as a member of the Committee on Protection of People at Sea by the Executive Council of the International Law Association (ILA).
He has been appointed as a member of the ILA Committee in its recent meeting held at London.
Katarki, a Senior Advocate designated by the Supreme Court of India, is also an honorary visiting professor of Law at Bangalore University’s Law College. He is a well known expert in trans boundary water law on sharing of federal and international river water resources.
The International Law Association comprises lawyers, judges and law professors, and plays a pioneering role in the development of international law.
The newly established Committee on Protection of People at Sea will address the emerging issue of how to protect all people who are at sea and their human rights, said a statement.
The Committee will work towards advancing knowledge in the field, producing reports, which illustrate the state of the art in this field as well as addressing the current debate, and issuing recommendations that provide guidance to States and other key actors on the scope of their obligations vis-a-vis people at sea, said the statement.