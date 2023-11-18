Mohan Katarki, joins International Law Association's Sea Protection Committee

Senior Advocate Mohan Katarki has been inducted as a member of the Committee on Protection of People at Sea by the Executive Council of the International Law Association (ILA).

He has been appointed as a member of the ILA Committee in its recent meeting held at London.

Katarki, a Senior Advocate designated by the Supreme Court of India, is also an honorary visiting professor of Law at Bangalore University’s Law College. He is a well known expert in trans boundary water law on sharing of federal and international river water resources.

The International Law Association comprises lawyers, judges and law professors, and plays a pioneering role in the development of international law.