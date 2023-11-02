Moitra making accusations to deflect attention, says LS Ethics Committee Chairman

“Instead of giving answers, she (Mahua Moitra) got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other opposition MPs tried to accuse the committee and walked out... The committee will sit and decide the further action..."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the questions only sought to find out if there was misappropriation of wealth. He said that the Committee asked questions on her spending on expensive items such as Bobbi Brown lipsticks, Gucci shades and Louis Vuitton luxury bags. Such questions, Nishikant said, did not violate her dignity.

“She was also asked questions on allegations of Darshan Hiranandani, about her expenses on her foreign travels. There’s no power that can save Mahua Moitra now,” Dubey asserted.

Dubey alleged that the Opposition leaders “could not digest” the fact that Sonkar, who hails from the OBC community, heads the Committee.

“I and (Jai) Dehadrai went there as witnesses (on October 26) and Mahua Moitra went as an accused. But she gave interviews and quoted what happened inside the committee of ethics. She tried to set a wrong narrative in the public. What happened today is the darkest day of parliamentary history,” he said.