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Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from SC

The top court permitted the withdrawal of petition with the liberty as sought by the petitioner.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJacqueline Fernandez

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