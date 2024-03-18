'Money will still come in...,' Gadkari on electoral bonds ban

Supporting the Electoral Bonds Scheme in an exclusive interview to the NDTV, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the scrapping scheme would open the gates for black money and that bonds are 'needed to contest elections'.
"This scheme was made with the idea that parties would get money through bonds and it will help push the economy if you want to make it number one", he told NDTV.
Gadkari refused to comment on the Supreme Court verdict. He however, went on to point out another drawback of banning the scheme.
"If electoral bonds are banned, money would still come in, only in the form of black money, If you do not allow (electoral) bonds, people will take money as number two. This will happen anyway," he told NDTV.
While scrapping the scheme earlier this month, Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud had said, "Political contributors get access... this access leads to policy making... because of the nexus between money and voting. Financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo arrangement."
Reacting to the CJI's statement, Gadkari said that bonds will be purchased by wealthy people and 'those wealthy would be contractors. Or have made it big in trade or industry. So it is not right to link it to that (quid pro quo).'
When asked about the possibility of bonds bringing black money into the system, Gadkari told NDTV, "How can money that create growth, and generate employment and revenue be called black money? The problem is money that is taken outside the country and dumped elsewhere".
The apex court deemed the Electoral Bonds Scheme 'unconstitutional', stating that disclosing information about political party funding is crucial for informed electoral decisions, as the current system can result in policy manipulation in favour of the donors. The court further emphasised that anonymity should not cover political contributions exceeding the Rs 2,000 limit.
