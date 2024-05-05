Monitor brain death cases in ICUs to improve organ donation rate: Centre to states

As per provisions of 'The Transplantation of Human Organs Tissues Act, 1994', it is required to identify potential brain stem death cases in the ICU.

Further, it is mandatory to enquire whether such potential donors had pledged for organ donation and if not to make the family members aware of the opportunity to donate organs before the heart stops under the law, he said.

The doctor on duty, with the help of transplant coordinator, is required to make the above-mentioned inquiry after certification of such BSD cases, Kumar said in the letter sent to all states and UTs and directors of regional and state organ and tissue transplant organisation (ROTTOs and SOTTOs) last month.

Kumar said every institution is requested to facilitate and monitor the certification of BSD cases to ensure compliance of provisions of the Act and Rules.

In his letter, the official attached a template of 'required request display board' that is to be placed outside ICUs, emergency or any other strategic location in the hospital. He also attached a list of information to be collected from the hospitals on a regular monthly basis.