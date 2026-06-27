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Monsoon missing? Satellite images show largely clear skies over India

Despite the IMD officially declaring the advance of the southwest monsoon over most parts of India, satellite images captured unusually clear skies.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:33 IST
India Newsmonsoonweather

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