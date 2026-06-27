Monsoon missing? Satellite images show largely clear skies over India

<p>Waiting for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/signals-from-a-faltering-monsoon-4051174https://www.deccanherald.com/environment/heat-rain-double-threat-in-india-researchers-reveal-2-year-prediction-breakthrough-4050823">monsoon</a>? The wait has felt unusually long for many parts of India this year.</p><p>Recent <a href="https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/contents/rapidscan.php#.">satellite images</a> captured what seemed like a "missing monsoon" moment, showing almost clear skies and barely any rain clouds over India.</p><p>The images were shared by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">India Meteorological Department (IMD)</a> on its official website. They were captured by the latest INSAT-3DR infrared satellite, indicating a very few rain-bearing clouds over large parts of the country.</p><p>Despite the IMD officially declaring the arrival of the southwest monsoon over most parts of India, satellite images captured unusually <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-observes-one-of-driest-junes-rain-deficiency-in-many-regions-4049759">clear skies</a>.</p>.Weak monsoon, energy stress to drag GDP growth to 6.6%: S&P.<p>The visuals released by the meteorological department mapped the widespread rainfall deficits across central and northern India. It also reflected vast stretches of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR appear largely devoid of the deep convective clouds despite their rainy season. </p><p>The sluggish monsoon has resulted in a 45 per cent rainfall deficit between June 4 and June 26, according to IMD .</p><p>In an earlier report, <em>DH</em> noted that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/signals-from-a-faltering-monsoon-4051174">India may be bracing for the consequences of deficient rainfall </a>across sectors. The current deficit is in the range of 40-45 per cent in most regions, and as high as 66 per cent in the western and central regions, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.</p>