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Monsoon rainfall over India was higher during the mid-Pliocene period: Study

The study shows that monsoon rainfall over India was higher during the mid-Pliocene, and a similar increase is expected in a warmer future climate.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 11:35 IST
India NewsmonsoonMumbaiMaharashtraRainfall

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