Monsoon sets in over Kerala and Northeast on the same day

New Delhi: The south west monsoon reached the Kerala coast and north eastern India on Thursday, making it one of the rare occasions when two corners of the country enjoyed the first rain of the monsoon season on the same day.

“The south west monsoon has set in over Kerala and Mahe and advanced into most parts of north east India including entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam on May 30,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

Since the monsoon’s traditional arrival date in Kerala and the Northeast are June 1 and June 5, respectively, this means monsoon has set in over Kerala two days before the usual date and reached the Northeast six days in advance, thanks to cyclone Remal.

Experts point out that monsoon arrival in Kerala and the Northeast are governed by two different weather processes and the cyclonic activities in the Bay of Bengal have triggered the climatic parameters that bring rain to the Northeast.

Such a simultaneous arrival happened last time in 2017. Also, it occurred three times in the 1990s – in 1991, 1995 and 1997.

Early arrival of the monsoon, however, doesn’t have any link with the amount of rainfall that a region will receive.