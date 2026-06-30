Monthly average rainfall over India expected to be below normal in July: IMD

<p>New Delhi: The monthly average rainfall over India is expected to be below normal during July, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department</a> said on Tuesday in its monthly forecast.</p>.<p>The weather department stated that July is most likely to see 94 per cent of the long-period average rainfall (1971-2020). The LPA rainfall over India in July is about 280.4 mm.</p>.IMD says wait for monsoon may be over in 5-6 days even as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh reel under heat.<p>LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given period, such as a month or a season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years.</p>.<p>Some areas of northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region is likely to receive normal to above rainfall, the IMD said.</p>.IMD rain alerts for Karnataka miss mark as rainfall stays weak.<p>In a statement, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the IMD, said, “During July, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.” </p>