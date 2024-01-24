'Monumental' roadshow and 'chai pe charcha' planned for Modi and Macron's Jaipur visit

Jaipur: The Pink City is going to witness another road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, on January 25. Modi is scheduled to show Macron around Jaipur, showcasing the city's rich historical and iconic landmarks.

Macron, of course, is no stranger to architectural delights, living in one of the most iconic cities in the world, Paris.

Modi, who had held another roadshow just before the elections in the Walled City of Jaipur, will be holding this road show in the same location.

The roadshow will extend from Sanganeri Gate till Hawa Mahal. Sanganeri Gate is one of the seven gigantic gates that mark the periphery of Old Walled City.

Sanganeri Gate is one of the most prominent gates leading to the famous Johari Bazaar, where tourists come in to buy the famous Jaipur's Kundan-Meena jewellery. The gate also leads to the Sanganer Town, which is famous for its hand-block printing cottage industry.

Hawa Mahal is Jaipur’s most iconic landmark, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh for the queens and princess to view the royal processions and street life.

The exquisite pink and red sandstone structure stands out for its beautiful jaali work on its 953 louvered windows. The elevated facade resembles a honeycomb with small portholes, each with miniature windows, carved sandstone grills and finials.