'Monumental' roadshow and 'chai pe charcha' planned for Modi and Macron's Jaipur visit

Jaipur: The Pink City is going to witness another road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, on January 25. Modi is scheduled to show Macron around Jaipur, showcasing the city's rich historical and iconic landmarks.
Macron, of course, is no stranger to architectural delights, living in one of the most iconic cities in the world, Paris.
Modi, who had held another roadshow just before the elections in the Walled City of Jaipur, will be holding this road show in the same location.
The roadshow will extend from Sanganeri Gate till Hawa Mahal. Sanganeri Gate is one of the seven gigantic gates that mark the periphery of Old Walled City.
Sanganeri Gate is one of the most prominent gates leading to the famous Johari Bazaar, where tourists come in to buy the famous Jaipur's Kundan-Meena jewellery. The gate also leads to the Sanganer Town, which is famous for its hand-block printing cottage industry.
Hawa Mahal is Jaipur’s most iconic landmark, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh for the queens and princess to view the royal processions and street life.
The exquisite pink and red sandstone structure stands out for its beautiful jaali work on its 953 louvered windows. The elevated facade resembles a honeycomb with small portholes, each with miniature windows, carved sandstone grills and finials.
Hawa Mahal was designed by an architect named Lal Chand Usta. Modi is likely to have tea with Macron in this imposing structure, surrounded by the landmark's stunning ambience.
It is likely that the tea invite will provide a more informal opportunity for the two country heads to spend time discussing a range of economic and strategic issues concerning both countries over tea.
The Prime Minister is going to arrive in Jaipur around 2:30 pm from where he would be heading to the Amer Fort, built in 1599 by Raja Man Singh, around 11 km on the outskirts of Jaipur.
Once Modi and Macron meet, they are also expected to visit Jantar Mantar, a UNESCO world heritage astronomical observation site built in the 18th century.
Modi is expected to start his one-hour roadshow around 6:15 pm. Then the leaders are expected to visit the Rambagh Palace, now a heritage hotel. It was built in 1835 for queen’s favourite handmaiden Kesar Badaran, which was later refurbished as a royal guest house and hunting lodge. The mansion was renamed Rambagh after tribe reigning Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II.
The walled city of Jaipur, which is chaotic and always bustling as a commercial, tourist and residential hub, is being spruced up and cleaned up for the PM’s special visit. Decked up elephants are expected to greet both the leaders.
Both Amer Fort and City Palace will be closed tomorrow for the tourists. And there will be massive traffic diversions to facilitate the movement of the VVIP guests in Jaipur.