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'Monumental setback' for Modi's foreign policy: Congress on Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace moves

The opposition party claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'simply incapable' of the overhaul of India's diplomatic engagement strategy that is needed.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 04:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressPakistanIranIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam RameshWest Asiawar

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