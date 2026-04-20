<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s role in the US-Iran peace talks, saying Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir becoming a "huge favourite" of American President Donald Trump is a "monumental setback" for India which needs a complete overhaul of its diplomatic engagement strategy.</p>.<p>The opposition party claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "simply incapable" of the overhaul of India's diplomatic engagement strategy that is needed.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> said, "The 'dalal' country, as the erudite and always nattily dressed External Affairs Minister described it, is reportedly hosting the second round of US-Iran peace talks today." </p><p>After the completion of the first round of these talks on April 12th, Pakistan borrowed USD 6 billion from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to repay a USD 3.5 billion loan taken from the UAE and to retire a USD 1.43 billion tranche of Eurobonds, he pointed out.</p>.<p>Pakistan's economy is clearly in dire straits and it depends on largesse given to it by friendly countries, Ramesh said.</p>.'Serious questions about self-declared Vishwaguru': Congress slams Modi govt as Pakistan mediates US-Iran peace talks .<p>"But it is for now playing a pivotal diplomatic role after having given sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden and other terrorists, bombing drug rehabilitation centres in Afghanistan, and most recently orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago," the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>It is abundantly clear that the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's regional and global engagement and narrative management have failed to isolate Pakistan which has received a whole new branding -- different from what Dr. Manmohan Singh had been able to achieve after the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008, Ramesh said.</p>.<p>"That Field Marshal Asim Munir -- whose provocative and inflammatory remarks provided the oxygen for the Pahalgam terror attack -- has become such a huge favourite of President Trump is a particularly severe setback for India," the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>"That the Field Marshal and his colleagues seem to have succeeded in managing the Trump ecosystem of family and associates much better than India is obvious. It is a monumental setback for Mr. Modi's foreign policy," Ramesh said.</p>.<p>"India needs a complete overhaul of its diplomatic engagement strategy and tactics - which Mr. Modi is simply incapable of doing," he said.</p>.‘Self-styled Vishwaguru stands exposed’: Congress' dig at PM Modi over Pakistan's role in US-Iran ceasefire.<p>The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.</p>.<p>Trump has announced a fresh round of talks, raising hopes of extending a two-week ceasefire that expires by Wednesday.</p>.<p>Trump has announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.</p>.<p>However, there was no confirmation from the Iranian side about Tehran's participation in the second round of talks. </p>