Country in favour of I.N.D.I.A alliance for Lok Sabha polls: Gaurav Gogoi

"We have seen how the Narendra Modi government betrayed the people of Manipur and made the poor people suffer with price rise and inflation. PM Modi has remained silent on the questions of national security. He has not yet replied to allegations by former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik about lapses in security that led to the attack on our security forces at Pulwama. Through his speeches, the PM continues to divide the nation based on religion, caste, and community. The general mood in the country is in favour I.N.D.I.A alliance and I am sure we will do well in the 2024 elections," Gogoi said while talking to a group of reporters in Guwahati.