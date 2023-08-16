Country in favour of I.N.D.I.A alliance for Lok Sabha polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre betrayed the people, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said the mood in the country is in favour of the Opposition bloc - I.N.D.I.A - ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated next year.
"We have seen how the Narendra Modi government betrayed the people of Manipur and made the poor people suffer with price rise and inflation. PM Modi has remained silent on the questions of national security. He has not yet replied to allegations by former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik about lapses in security that led to the attack on our security forces at Pulwama. Through his speeches, the PM continues to divide the nation based on religion, caste, and community. The general mood in the country is in favour I.N.D.I.A alliance and I am sure we will do well in the 2024 elections," Gogoi said while talking to a group of reporters in Guwahati.
Gaurav, who is a Lok Sabha Member from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, also exuded confidence about the Opposition alliance doing well in 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
Gogoi said that PM Modi remained silent when people of Karnataka called the BJP government a "40 per cent commission sarkar."
"The PM chose to be silent when there was evidence to prove that the Manipur CM's office was part of the drugs syndicate. The recent CAG report revealed a lot of deficiencies in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, how thousands of beneficiaries were found linked to a single mobile number," Gogoi said.
Peace in Manipur:
Talking about the Manipur situation, Gogoi, who is the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said there can be no peace in the conflict-hit state till 6,000 weapons and six lakh ammunition, which were snatched from the security forces, are returned.
"These weapons will be trained on ordinary citizens and jawans. There can not be peace and normalcy when there is no talks and reconciliation between the two communities," he said.
Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the Manipur situation, said both the communities are unhappy with the role played by CM N Biren Singh.
"But it is surprising that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah completely supported the CM Biren Singh in the Parliament. Due to the presence of the CM in the peace committee, the entire peace process failed."
When asked about PM Modi's claim during his Independence Day speech that peace was returning to Manipur, Gogoi charged that PM was betraying the people of Manipur.
"There can not be peace till there is reconciliation and rehabilitation of the 60,000 displaced people."