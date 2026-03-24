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More Indian flagged vessels prepared to sail through Strait of Hormuz: Govt

The strait is covered by international navigation conventions, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsStrait of HormuzVessels

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