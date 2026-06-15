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More steps likely to attract foreign capital: Nirmala Sitharaman

'Certainly, that's not the end of story, there will be more. We recognise we need more foreign capital to come in,' Sitharaman said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:16 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala Sitharaman

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