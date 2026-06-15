More steps likely to attract foreign capital: Nirmala Sitharaman

<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Monday indicated that there will be more steps to attract foreign capital into the Indian market.</p>.<p>Speaking at the Hero Mindmine Summit 2026, Sitharaman said measures taken by the government to exempt withholding tax on interest and capital gains tax made by foreign investors in G-secs will be the first step towards drawing foreign capital back.</p>.<p>"Certainly, that's not the end of story, there will be more. We recognise we need more foreign capital to come in," Sitharaman said.</p>.<p>The RBI on June 5 had allowed banks to access the RBI's swap facility for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) (FCNR(B)), deposits with maturities ranging from 3-5 years till September 30. The facility would allow banks to swap US dollar deposits with the RBI, and manage currency risks.</p>.Over 58 cr Jan Dhan accounts bring crores of Indians into formal banking system: Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>Also, to shore up foreign capital inflows include a concessional forex swap facility to encourage PSUs to raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) until September 30.</p>.<p>Sitharaman said under the framework announced by the RBI, currency hedging will be at the expense of the RBI.</p>.<p>"And as a result, the banks can now go unfettered, to raise their own fund. So we have taken a very calibrated approach to make sure that the markets do see the required investments," Sitharaman said.</p>.<p>The finance minster also said the Indian economy is facing "severe strain" from import of key raw materials, as well crude oil and fertilisers.</p>.<p>She said the global situation is changing almost every week with newer challenges emerging and the country has to be ready for every such "exigency".</p>