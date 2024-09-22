More than 60 lakh viewers flock to theatres on National Cinema Day

New Delhi: Over 60 lakh moviegoers went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on Friday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced.

As part of the one-day event, cinephiles were charged only Rs 99 per admission at theatres across the country.

More than 4,000 screens, including cinema chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite, participated in the initiative.