Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'More than strategic partners': Macron defines India-France ties as one of a kind

"We just do not have strategic partnership, we have a special global strategic partnership which is unique both for India and France," he said.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsFranceEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiRafaleFrenchgeopolitics

Follow us on :

Follow Us