More women in leadership roles will help overcome 'unconscious bias': SC judge Kohli

New Delhi: Promoting women to leadership positions, encouraging their participation as key speakers at conferences and ensuring their representation on panels are steps towards overcoming an “unconscious bias” against them, Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli has said.

Justice Kohli was speaking on Tuesday at a programme organised by the International Arbitration & Mediation Centre, Hyderabad and others here on the topic of ‘The Sociological Dimension of International Arbitration: Impartiality & Diversity’.

She said promoting women to leadership positions will recognise the “true value” which they bring to the table as decision makers.

“Corporate entities, as significant stakeholders in arbitration, have a critical role to play. They are expected to include women in lists of potential arbitrators or in counsel roles.

“Providing young women lawyers with internships and opening doors to gaining practical experiences in legal departments and government sectors can pave the way for their future inclusion as partners in law firms, arbitrators, judges, and members of Tribunals and Commissions,” the apex court judge said.

Justice Kohli said that gender-based diversity among arbitrators is imperative for promoting inclusivity and fairness in the field of dispute resolution.