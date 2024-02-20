Russia never hurt India's interests: Jaishankar justifying procurement of Russian crude

The external affairs minister said India has had a "stable" and "very friendly" relationship with Russia, and that Moscow never hurt New Delhi's interests.

"We, on the other hand, had a politically and militarily much more difficult relationship with China, for example," he said.

Jaishankar also strongly justified India's procurement of Russian crude oil.

"When the fighting started in Ukraine, Europe shifted a large part of its energy procurement to the Middle East -- until then the main supplier for India and other countries," he said.

"What should we have done? In many cases, our Middle-East suppliers gave priority to Europe because Europe paid higher prices. Either we would have had no energy because everything would have gone to them. Or we would have ended up paying a lot more because you were paying more," he said.

In a certain way, we stabilised the energy market that way, he added.

Jaishankar's response came when asked about criticism in Europe against India that its procurement of Russian crude oil is detrimental to the effectiveness of the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

He argued that if no one had bought the crude oil from Russia and everyone had procured it from the other countries, prices on the energy market would have shot up even further.

"Global inflation would have been much higher -- and that would have been a huge political issue in lower-income countries," he said.

"If Europe had wanted to maximize the damage at the time, it would have had to stop all economic relations with Russia completely. But it didn't," he said.

Jaishankar said if Europe was so convinced and the principles were so important, why did it allow relations to end 'gently'? "Why were there exceptions for pipeline gas, for individual countries and so on? That's what governments do, they manage politics with an eye on the consequences for their people," he said.