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Most difficult task for court is to declare belief of millions wrong: Supreme Court

One of the questions framed by the bench is whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or group can question a practice of that denomination or group by filing a PIL.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimalaPILTDB

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