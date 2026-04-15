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Most difficult task for court is to declare beliefs of millions wrong: Supreme Court

Justice Nagarathna observed that a PIL should not be entertained for the simple reason that the person who filed it is not a believer and not an aggrieved party.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimalaPILTDB

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