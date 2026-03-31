Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Most parts of India likely to witness thunderstorm, cloudiness in April: IMD

South interior and coastal Karnataka, Kerala and western Tamil Nadu are among the areas that are not expected to see any rise in the number of heatwave days.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 16:00 IST
India Newscloudthunderstorm

Follow us on :

Follow Us