<p>Most parts of India are likely to witness widespread thunderstorm and cloudiness in April because of which night temperature will stay above normal for the better part of the month, India Meteorological Department said here on Tuesday.</p><p>In the first three months of summer between April and June, heatwaves are generally expected in most parts of the country, but this time the east coast, eastern, central and north-west India will face 3-5 additional heatwave days in addition to 2-4 such days these regions face each year.</p>.East, central and northwest India to witness more heatwave days than usual: IMD.<p>South interior and coastal Karnataka, Kerala and western Tamil Nadu are among the areas that are not expected to see any rise in the number of heatwave days.</p><p>The chances of El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions remaining neutral till June is 82 per cent, but there is 62 per cent possibility of the dreaded weather conditions emerging after June and persist till the end of the year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general meteorology, IMD said here.</p><p>The ENSO refers to an unusual warming of the Pacific and corresponding changes in tropical air pressure, influencing weather patterns across the globe. The cyclical weather phenomenon is generally associated with poor monsoon rainfall in India, but there are exceptions.</p><p>Globally scientists apprehend emergence of a “super El Nino” in the later part of the year and keeping a close watch. A clearer picture is likely to emerge by May end.</p><p>On April weather, Mohapatra said above normal minimum temperature was likely in most parts of the country barring some areas in Maharashtra and Telangana.</p><p>Such weather conditions will prevail largely due to cloudiness expected in April, thanks to back-to-back Western Disturbances - extra-tropical storms that originate in the Mediterranean region.</p><p>This comes after a wet March that saw as many as eight Western Disturbances in the second half causing rain almost all over the country and bringing down the temperature. There were six WDs between March 11-31 and two more are expected till April 10.</p><p>In April 2026, above-normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and isolated regions of Gujarat Maharashtra and Karnataka. April rainfall too is likely to be above normal.</p><p>The IMD will come out with its first long-range forecast on Indian summer monsoon by the third week of April.</p>