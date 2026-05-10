'Mother our first teacher, first friend': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute on Mother's Day

<p>New Delhi: In a social media post on Mother's Day, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday said a mother is both "our very first teacher and our very first friend", and paid tribute to all mothers.</p><p>"A mother is both our very first teacher and our very first friend. She embodies tenderness, sacrifice, compassion, and love, and a mother's hand resting upon one's head is the greatest source of strength in the world," Gandhi said in an Instagram post.</p>.<p>Gandhi also shared a picture on Instagram of him hugging his mother, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a>.</p><p>"On this cherished occasion of Mother's Day, I pay my humble tribute to all the mothers of the world," the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said.</p><p>Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a message on Mother's Day, saying, "a mother's love is our first strength," she said.</p>