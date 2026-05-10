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'Mother our first teacher, first friend': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute on Mother's Day

Gandhi also shared a picture on Instagram of him hugging his mother, Sonia Gandhi.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiSonia Gandhi

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