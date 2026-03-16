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'Motivated, biased characterisation of India': MEA trashes USCIRF report

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US federal government agency that monitors universal right to freedom of religion.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsUSNew DelhiMEA

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