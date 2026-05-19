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'Move Delhi High Court': Supreme Court to SpiceJet as it seeks deadline extension to deposit Rs 144 cr in legal dispute

The airline is currently in a legal dispute with media baron Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:09 IST
IndiaSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtSpicejet

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