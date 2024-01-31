'Move out' if still against Ram temple consecration: RWA to Mani Shankar Aiyar, daughter

It said if they are unhappy with the consecration, they should go to the court. "In case you still think about what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, we would suggest you kindly move out to another colony, where people and RWA can turn blind eye to such hatred," the letter said.

Surnya said she is living her entire life here except when she went abroad for studies. "I have worked in many different fields...I want to ask you, don't you think that we should stop this kind of notice-giving and bullying?"

She said she can understand if people would want to take the conversation further and express their own point and counterpoint and that should happen.

"But it is not necessary for us to be facing each other and shouting at each other to do that...I believe we have forgotten that tradition of beautiful and elegant dialogue. Of course, we will disagree from time to time. I expressed my disagreement in my speech a few days ago. I presented my pain about this through a fast peacefully alone in my house," she added.