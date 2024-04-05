Move over Alia! Kangana Ranaut says Subhash Chandra Bose 'India's first PM'

This is not the first time she has ruffled feathers with her statements. Earlier, Kangana had stated that India gained independence only after 2014 - when Narendra Modi came to power.

Kanagana's most recent comment drew reactions from many on social media, with one individual stating that if she were to become the education minister she might rewrite history. On that note, there have already been changes made to NCERT books, with references to Babri masjid demolition, Hindutva, and Gujarat riots being dropped.

According to a document detailing the changes prepared by the curriculum drafting committee of the NCERT, the references to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement have been tweaked "as per the latest development in politics".

Further changes in the text indicate that Aryans migrating to India did not lead to the decline of the Harappan civilisation.