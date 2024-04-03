Moving on was in party's best interest, will certainly campaign for Ashok Gehlot’s son: Sachin Pilot

Stressing on the mantra of forgive and forget, Pilot recalled the meeting in Delhi last year when he sat down with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi.

“I was asked to forgive and forget and move on, which is exactly what I have done, that was the need of the hour for the party and the state."

On why he and Ashok Gehlot, two of the biggest names in Rajasthan Congress were not contesting elections, Pilot said the decision and that of not fielding state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra was made by the Central Election Committee (CEC) keeping in mind everyone's role in the elections.