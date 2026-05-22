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MP govt proposes to transfer Twisha Sharma death case to CBI

Police have announced a cash prize of Rs 30,000 for anyone providing credible information that leads to the arrest of Samarth Singh.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:24 IST
CBIIndiaMadhya PradeshdowryMP

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