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MP Haris Beeran urges govt to enact legislation on ensuring right to death with dignity

Haris Beeran demanded the government to mandate palliative care infrastructure at every district hospital and primary health centre.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:26 IST
India NewsEuthanasia

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