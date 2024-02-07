MP man finds dead cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat train; prompts IRCTC apology

Complaints about the poor quality of food served on Indian trains raise legible concerns regarding substandard food and questionable hygiene standards in Indian Railways catering.

A case in this regard has come to light again, and this time from none other than Narendra Modi's marquee project 'Vandhe Bharat Express', prompting an immediate apology from the the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

A passenger from Madhya Pradesh traveling on the Rewa Vande Bharat Express (20173) encountered a disturbing find: a dead cockroach in the meal served on February 1, 2024, during his journey from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction.

The passenger, identified as Shubhendu Kesari (@iamdrkeshari), took to X (formerly twitter), and posted images of the cockroach found in the non-vegetarian thali provided as part of his meal.

Describing the experience as "traumatic", he also shared a photo of the complaint form he filled out at Jabalpur station, outlining the incident and supplying relevant personal details.