MP-MLA court in UP summons Kangana over 'objectionable' remarks on farmers' protest

Gajendra Sharma, general secretary (organisation) of BKU (Kisan Shakti), said, "I have lodged the complaint over the indecent remarks made against farmers by Lok Sabha MP Kangna Ranaut. Even before she became an MP, she had made indecent remarks on farmers who were engaged in the protest at Ghazipur border (of Delhi). She had termed farmers as Khalistani and Pakistani and now after becoming an MP she called farmers rapists and killers."

"We condemn her statements. We will take the matter to bigger forums, we have filed a case here and if required we will approach the high court and the Supreme Court also. Action should be taken against her immediately. We request the President and the Prime Minister also that membership of such a parliamentarian should be dismissed," Sharma said.