MP's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary: All you need to know about India's second home to cheetahs

Amid speculations of a new batch of Cheetahs arriving to India from South Africa, the wild cats are set to get another home in Madhya Pradesh at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, in the Mandsaur district.

Geographically, the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is located around 270 km from the 748 sq km wide Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of MP, which was developed in September 2022, almost 70 years after the extinction of the feline species in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first three translocated cheetahs from Africa into the Kuno Palpur National Park that lies within the Kuno Wildlife Division, spread across 1,235 sq km. A total of 8 cheetahs from Namibia were released into KNP under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, including 5 females and three males.