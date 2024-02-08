MP's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary: All you need to know about India's second home to cheetahs

Amid speculations of a new batch of Cheetahs arriving to India from South Africa, the wild cats are set to get another home in Madhya Pradesh at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, in the Mandsaur district.
Geographically, the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is located around 270 km from the 748 sq km wide Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of MP, which was developed in September 2022, almost 70 years after the extinction of the feline species in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first three translocated cheetahs from Africa into the Kuno Palpur National Park that lies within the Kuno Wildlife Division, spread across 1,235 sq km. A total of 8 cheetahs from Namibia were released into KNP under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, including 5 females and three males.
While the Kuno National Park houses 21 cheetahs that were brought to India in different batches, at least 10 have died due to varying health conditions, due to which the newly developed Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary will also have a dedicated hospital in pristine forest region. Mandsaur’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjay Raikheda was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "About 25 employees and officials posted at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and the forest department have already received training required for monitoring and taking care of cheetahs from the KNP."
The construction of the hospital at the new sanctuary will be monitored by a team of veterinarians from the Kuno National Park. The team is said to be providing crucial insights on building the hospital and it is likely that their previous experiences handling health issues of the translocated cheetahs to KNP will help make better arrangements in the newly developed Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.
The Mandsaur DFO further hinted, "A new batch of cheetahs is likely to arrive from South Africa at this sanctuary."
Meanwhile, the National Tiger Conservation Authority will undertake the procedural steps for settling the cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.
Based on the assessments of Wildlife Institute of India and Wildlife Trust of India, KNP was found suitable for the cheetahs due to its climatic condition and vegetation. Despite this, 7 male cheetahs and three cubs have died since last year.