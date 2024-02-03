MQ-9B drones deal: Five things to know about US proposed $4 billion sale to India

On Thursday, the administration of President Joe Biden approved the transaction for the sale of 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones, produced by General Atomics in the United States, to India.

The anticipated cost of this deal is approximately $3.99 billion. Describing the collaboration with India as one of significant importance, the United States asserted that this proposed sale is aimed at bolstering maritime security for the country.

Here's all you need to know:

1. New Delhi’s decision to buy the MQ-9B high-altitude and long-endurance armed drones from General Atomics was one of the two major defence deals, which were announced when Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC on June 21 and 22 last year.