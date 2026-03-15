Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MSME faces job loss threat amid LPG shortage

Association of Indian Entrepreneurs National Chairman K E Raghunathan highlighted that for thousands of small industries, commercial kitchens, and food processors, 'LPG is not just a fuel, it is a lifeline of daily production.'
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 05:50 IST
India NewsLPGMSME

Follow us on :

Follow Us