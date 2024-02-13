MSP law cannot be hurried...: Centre urges protesting farmers to come forward for 'mature' discussion

"Humein MSP ke baare mein yeh dekhna hai kanoon kis tarah banana hai aur ismein kya labh aur kya nuksaan hai. (On MSP, we need to see what kind of law we have to come up with and what are the benefits and drawbacks of such a law)," Munda said.

He also asserted that the Modi government does 'solid work' keeping in mind the welfare of all stakeholders and will not make any announcements in a 'hurry' which could later turn out to be a failed exercise.