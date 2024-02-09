MSSRF thanks PM Modi for announcing Bharat Ratna to MS Swaminathan

"It's a great recognition for his untiring work to ensure #food #nutrition & livelihood security for all," it added.

Swaminathan, who died last year on September 28 at age 98, is most widely known for transforming India from a drought-stricken country dependent on the United States for foodgrain imports in the 1960s to being declared self-sufficient in food production in 1971.

His efforts involved introducing high-yielding genetic varieties of rice and wheat in India and the subcontinent, alongside American agronomist Norman Borlaug. Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food prize in 1987 for his work.