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MT Marivex: 24 rescued Indian crew members to return to country on Friday, says MEA

The vessel has 20 Indian crew members on board, and all are reportedly safe.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:28 IST
India NewsUnited StatesOmancrewVessels

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