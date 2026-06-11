MT Marivex: 24 rescued Indian crew members to return to country on Friday, says MEA

<p>New Delhi: India's mission in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a> is rendering all assistance to the 24 Indian crew members of MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged merchant tanker, who were rescued following an attack on the vessel on June 8, and they are expected to return to the country on Friday, a senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">MEA</a> official said.</p>.<p>Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, also said that Indian mission in Oman is in close touch with the concerned authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of three Indian sailors killed in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> attack on another Palau-flagged tanker Settebello on June 10.</p>.<p>On Thursday, another vessel 'Jalveer', a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked by the US Navy.</p>.<p>Mahajan, during an inter-ministerial briefing here on the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> situation, said there were 28 crew members on board MT Settebello, including 24 Indian nationals.</p>.<p>"Out of the 24 Indian nationals, 21 have been safely rescued. Unfortunately, three Indian nationals have lost their lives. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.</p>.<p>"Our mission in Oman is in close touch with the concerned authorities for early repatriation of their mortal remains. Our mission is also rendering all assistance to the rescued Indian seafarers and remains in touch with concerned authorities for their early return to India," he said.</p>.<p>MT Marivex was targeted off the coast of Oman on June 8. The ship had 24 Indian crew members on board, all of whom were safely rescued, Mahajan said.</p>.<p>"Our mission in Oman has been rendering all assistance to them and has been in constant touch with the concerned authorities to facilitate their early repatriation to India. They are expected to return to India tomorrow," Mahajan said.</p>.<p>India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days resulting in the death of three nationals and it has lodged a strong protest with the US over the strikes.</p>.<p>Mahajan said the MEA continues to monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region.</p>.'20 Indians aboard safe': Another Indian vessel Jalveer comes under attack off Oman coast .<p>"Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the state governments and Union territories for sharing information and to coordinate our efforts.</p>.<p>"Our embassies and consulates across the region are proactively assisting our community. They are operating round the clock helplines to provide timely assistance to Indian nationals. They are also in close touch with the local governments. Advisories are being issued including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community," he said.</p>.<p>Mahajan said that the MEA on Thursday also learned that commercial vessel MT Jalveer came under attack off Shinaz port in Oman. The vessel has 20 Indian crew members on board, and all are reportedly safe.</p>.<p>"Our mission in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the safe evacuation of the Indian crew.</p>.<p>"We reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of seafarers and of maintaining free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law," he added.</p>