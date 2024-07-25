Mukesh Ambani spotted with Pakistani politician at Paris Disneyland ahead of Olympics

Mukesh Ambani was seen with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui at Disneyland in Paris, Hindustan Times reports.

Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, was photographed with his young grand-daughter and along with the family of Faruqui.

Sharmila Faruqui is a member of the Pakistan People’s Party. She is the maternal granddaughter of N M Uqaili, who was a former Finance Minister of Pakistan and the daughter of Usman Farooqi, who was a bureaucrat and a former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mill.

She is married to former Wall Street banker Hashaam Riaz Sheikh. The couple shared photographs with Mukesh Ambani from Disneyland Paris. Their young son is also seen in the photo.