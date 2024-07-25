Mukesh Ambani spotted with Pakistani politician at Paris Disneyland ahead of Olympics

Mukesh Ambani was seen with Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqui at Disneyland in Paris, Hindustan Times reports.
Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, was photographed with his young grand-daughter and along with the family of Faruqui.
Sharmila Faruqui is a member of the Pakistan People’s Party. She is the maternal granddaughter of N M Uqaili, who was a former Finance Minister of Pakistan and the daughter of Usman Farooqi, who was a bureaucrat and a former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mill.
She is married to former Wall Street banker Hashaam Riaz Sheikh. The couple shared photographs with Mukesh Ambani from Disneyland Paris. Their young son is also seen in the photo.
“And the Ambanis again,” Faruqui captioned the picture that she shared on Instagram.
People from all over the world are flocking to Paris as the city prepares to host the Olympic Games of 2024. The games are due to begin on July 26 and will end on August 11.
Many Indian athletes are taking part in the games. Some of them include Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who will aim to defend his title. Two-time Olympic medallist and shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at her debut in Tokyo Olympics, and India men's hockey team veterans such goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and Manpreet.
The grand opening ceremony will be held on July 26. Moreover, first time in the history of Olympics, the ceremony will not be held at a stadium but at River Seine. The athletes will row along Seine as they pass by the most iconic landmarks of Paris, an India Today article reported.
More than 10,000 athletes will float along the Seine in about 100 boats during the parade, the article noted.
Published 25 July 2024, 09:10 IST