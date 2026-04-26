Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mukesh, Kishore, Rafi, Lata, Asha; the golden greats are gone, their songs play on

It has been two weeks since Bhosle's death at the age of 92. The world of music she left behind continues to play on, as it has for decades.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 April 2026, 07:06 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsLata MangeshkarAsha BhosleKishore KumarMukeshMohammed Rafi

Follow us on :

Follow Us