Mukhtar Ansari: A five time MLA and undisputed king of crime world in eastern UP

Ansari first entered the UP Assembly in 1996 after winning the election from Mau seat in 1996 on the BSP ticket. He later switched loyalty to the Samajwadi Party (SP). He had won twice as an independent candidate and also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll from Varanasi seat in 2009.

He had also helped his brother Afzal Ansari in winning the Ghazipur LS seat and was instrumental in ensuring victory for his son Abbas Ansari in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Such was the influence of his terror in Mau that he won Assembly polls from there three times while being lodged in the jail.

The first case of murder was lodged against Ansari in 1986. In the past 17 months, Ansari was convicted in seven cases, including the one in which he was accused of killing Awadhesh Rai in Varanasi. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case under the Arms Act. He was also charged in the killing of BJP leader Mrishnanad Rai in 2005.